Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALCO opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $274.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

