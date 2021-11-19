Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.46.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

