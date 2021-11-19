Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 22,447 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $21.97 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $316.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

GDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

