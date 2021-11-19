Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Decreased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 197.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 142,165 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 57,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 532.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 140,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

