Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $167.10. 34,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

