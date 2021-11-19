Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vale by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,371,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.