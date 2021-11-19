US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 78,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in US Ecology by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

