US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of ECOL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 78,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in US Ecology by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.