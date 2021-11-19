Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

