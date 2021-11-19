Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Thomas H. Parker Sells 128,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director Thomas H. Parker sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $244,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $381.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

