uPlexa Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $488,113.91 and $692.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

