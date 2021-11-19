Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,431. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.