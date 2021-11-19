Universal (NYSE:UVV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UVV stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Universal has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

