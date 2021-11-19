Universal (NYSE:UVV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
UVV stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Universal has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.
About Universal
Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.