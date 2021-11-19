Univar Solutions Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNVR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

