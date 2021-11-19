United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.96 and its 200-day moving average is $201.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

