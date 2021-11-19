United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €34.93 ($41.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

