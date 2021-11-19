Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNIEF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

UNIEF stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

