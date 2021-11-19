UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.90. 37,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
About UGI
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
