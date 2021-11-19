UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.90. 37,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

