UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $116.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.77.

UCBJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

