UBS Group Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $310.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $298.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $266.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.88. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $271.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.