UBS Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $535.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $530.00 to $535.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

NYSE:PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $531.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

