UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 72,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.07.

CLB stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

