UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

GVA stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

