UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after buying an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 257,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.31 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

