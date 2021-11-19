UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 75,805 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 213.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 202.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 213,354 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 207,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

