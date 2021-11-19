UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 41.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,061,595 shares of company stock valued at $72,247,214. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.