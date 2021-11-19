TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the October 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 283,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 820,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

