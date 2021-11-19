Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target raised by Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of TSN opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 541,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

