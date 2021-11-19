Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $25,958,279 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

