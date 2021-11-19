Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $13,216,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $9,837,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 723,508 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

