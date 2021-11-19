Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Increased to GBX 70 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s current price.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 45.60 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.