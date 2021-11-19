Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

