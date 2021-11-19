Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$50.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$43.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The stock has a market cap of C$30.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.