Tsfg LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

