Tsfg LLC Buys 292 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONLN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000.

ONLN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

