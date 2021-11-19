Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $224.24 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

