Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 1,536 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 29,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $53.63 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

