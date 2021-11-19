Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

