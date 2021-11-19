Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $171.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

