Truist Securities Raises Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $30.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 95.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 24.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

