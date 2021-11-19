Truist Securities Boosts Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target to $44.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

NYSE:BVH opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $686.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,885. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

