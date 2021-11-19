Truist Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.51.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $254.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $260.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

