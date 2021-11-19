Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Raised to $20.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE:TGI opened at $21.32 on Monday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 401,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after buying an additional 557,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $8,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

