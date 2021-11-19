Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 695 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $338.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.62 and a 200 day moving average of $343.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

