Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,827,000. JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.