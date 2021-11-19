TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $415.50 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $236.01 and a 1 year high of $424.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

