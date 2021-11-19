TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Shares of ETSY opened at $293.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $127.44 and a one year high of $294.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.24 and a 200 day moving average of $202.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

