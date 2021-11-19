TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

