TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,787,000 after acquiring an additional 226,762 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,879,000 after acquiring an additional 170,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

