Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Head to Head Analysis

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 5.83 $2.14 million N/A N/A Twitter $3.72 billion 10.46 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -202.49

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 Twitter 2 16 16 0 2.41

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 82.50%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $72.36, indicating a potential upside of 48.90%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Twitter.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Twitter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.