Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

TIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

